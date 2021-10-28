Mixed feelings from Plattsburgh residents about 2022 budget plan

Both in its last fiscal year and this year, the City of Plattsburgh’s property tax rate went down. That wouldn’t be the case in 2022 under Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s budget proposal.

His $59 million municipal spending plan would keep property tax rate flat at 11.370831%. The city held a public hearing on Rosenquest’s proposal Thursday night.

Amid factors like rising consumer prices and shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, one resident who spoke up felt that avoidance of a tax increase may have been the best the Lake City could hope for.

“I want to make sure that we’re prepared, and we’re communicating with what those costs look like for next year and the year after that, so that the community understands that might not be the case next year,” Doug Butdorf said. “But it’s the case now, and I think we should be happy about that.”

One resident was unhappy with what she now sees in city government after difficult years of belt-tightening during Colin Read’s term as mayor. Read left office last December after an unsuccessful re-election bid.

“I find it insulting and discouraging that we are considering adding this amount of additional positions after all that had to be done to get us to this point, where we’re finally, you know, not in debt,” Sue Moore said.

A former Plattsburgh school board member — who once briefly ran for Congress — also took notice.

“Pay, at least for what I had time to look through, went up by quite a lot,” Steve Krieg said. “I agree that we should be paying our employees well. I just — I always knew, when I was looking at budgets, if there were pay increases, we should ask why.”

Rosenquest replied that there’s some funding on hand for increased payroll to help meet his stated goal of investing as much as possible in the city’s work force. He noted that city employees should have actually been paid some of this money several years ago.

“A lot of this increase is due to contract negotiation and retro pay that has been building up since 2017,” the mayor said. “We just did it for one unit.”

That unit was the local chapter of AFSCME, the union representing city public works employees and clerical staff across various departments. Rosenquest added that the city is going through the process of negotiating a new contract with another employee union that has gone as long without a new contract as the AFSCME members had.

The Common Council has until January 14 to pass a 2022 budget while making whatever modifications it wishes. If the council doesn’t do that, Rosenquest’s proposal will automatically become a binding city budget as written.