MLK Weekend Has Ski Resorts Packed To The Brim

MLK weekend is one of the busiest weekends for ski resorts across the country. Combine that with fresh snowfall, helping resorts rebound from a brutal January thaw, and that’s the perfect recipe for a packed mountain.

“With the new snow, it’s definitely getting better and hopefully it keeps snowing”, said Sarah Evans who was skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort.

“Conditions are great today”, said Adam Wheeler, who also was skiing at Stowe. On MLK day, mountain goers were treated to some better conditions, “snows great, real soft, not too icy and it’s not too crowded today”, said Wheeler.

A much different story than on Sunday. The resorts’ lots were so full, that skiers heading up to the mountain had to park elsewhere in town.

“We tried to get up yesterday and we were in about two hours of traffic from town” said Wheeler. “We didn’t make it up here yesterday, and we got a chance to get back today, so we were happy with what we found.”

Evans thinks the holiday may actually be helping keep the lines at bay. “Everyone’s leaving so the lines were not that bad at all.”

Skiers and riders are hoping that these wonderful conditions continue, leaving the ice and thaw behind them. With more snow in the forecast for this weekend, they might get their wish.