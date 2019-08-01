Monkton General Store says it will liquidate inventory in effort to remain open

The owners of Monkton General Store, who appealed to customers in March to help it raise $20,000 to pay off a tax debt, said Thursday that it would liquidate its inventory to recoup mounting losses from a decline in sales.

In a Facebook post and message, the Alderman family, which owns the store, announced it was reducing prices on all items except fuel, tobacco and beer by 10 percent.

“If we can successfully clear out the current inventory and pay off debts over the next few weeks, our goal will be able to remain open for revised hours so we can manage expenses while still be available for the town and community,” the posts said. “Because that is our sole purpose of staying in business.

The Monkton General Store isn’t alone. More and more country stores are facing similar struggles due to competition with bigger businesses.

“The bad news is that we are not the only store,” the Aldermans said in Thursday’s post. “State wide, retail sales are down in small stores.”

In March, the Aldermans announced on social media that they had less than a week to come up with enough cash to cover a tax bill or they would close the store.

The community responding, packing the store over the few days to help them meet their goal of $20,000.

Darcee Alderman described business as crazy then. Now the whole family is asking customers to respond once more.

“It has always been our main goal not close this store for the many wonderful community members and those passing through on a daily basis who depend on us,” said the post. “We are kindly asking the community to please stop in and help us clear out the inventory.”