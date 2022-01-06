Manchester, NH — Kayla Montgomery, the step mother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery was arrested and charged with welfare fraud. Montgomery had been collecting food stamp benefits on behalf of Harmony for more than a year even though no one has apparently seen the little girl since late 2019.

Adding Harmony to the family account meant an increase of 129 dollars plus additional COVID benefits, receiving in excess of $1,500 in food stamps. According to prosecutors, Montgomery collected these benefits until June 2021 even though she last saw Harmony in November 2019.

Montgomery told police that she tried to remove Harmony from the account but court documents show that she didn’t.

“This is basically a white-collar case where the evidence is documented, the witnesses are state employees who have awaiting statement made the defendant herself or the lack of statements made,” said Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill.

The State argued Montgomery wouldn’t comply with court orders based on a false report she made to law enforcement a few years ago. In court, Montgomery pleaded not guilty. The State asked that she be held on a $5,000 bail but her lawyer requested she be released without posting bail.

“She has a history of employment, she has a close relationship with her children, and she has significant ties to the area and a place to reside,” her lawyer remarked. Her lawyer wants Montgomery released to her mother but prosecutors say that Montgomery is a flight risk.

“What I would suggest to the court is based on what the court had read in the affidavit, based on the charge itself, this is a strong case,” said O’Neill.

The search for Harmony is ongoing and community members are coming together to help. Manchester Police say they have received more donations, raising the search reward to $60,000.