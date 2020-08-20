Montpelier Alive announces summer concert series

Music is coming back to Vermont’s capital. Montpelier alive is kicking off their free lunch time concert series on Thursday. The Hunger Mountain Co-op brown bag summer concert series will be held in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church.

Anyone who wants to attend a concert need to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines. You will also have to get your temperature checked and masks will be required.

The concert series kick off with a live set from the band the Revenants. The rest of the summer lineup includes A2VT, Mikahely, Pattie Casey and Colin McCaffery, and Shellhouse.

The concerts will be held every Thursday throughout September 24th.