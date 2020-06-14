Montpelier Black Lives Matter mural vandalized; police release surveillance photo

Less than 24 hours after hundreds of people gathered on State Street in Montpelier to paint the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the pavement, the mural has been vandalized. The Montpelier Police have released a surveillance camera photo of the person they believe is behind it.

They’re looking for a white man who’s about 50 years old and has scruffy facial hair. He stands about 5’8″ and is believed to weigh about 170 pounds. Police say video shows him vandalizing the mural, adding that he may also have been in the vicinity of the State House on Saturday while the painting was taking place.

The letter ‘V’ in the word ‘Lives’ was smeared with mud, dirt and oil sometime early Sunday morning and graffiti was sprayed on the sidewalk. Some of the graffiti messages read ‘$400 million gone” and ‘Put it back; call Trump’. Police say the graffiti did not appear to be directed at the message of the freshly-painted words.

If you know anything, call the Montpelier Police at (802) 223-3445. The Vermont State Police and Vermont Capital Police are among the agencies assisting them.