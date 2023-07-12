Montpelier, VT – Dozens of businesses were forced to close across Vermont after intense rainstorms left parts of the state completely flooded.

People in Vermont’s capital are in recovery mode as flood waters start to recede, and a few business owners are using community support to recover from the devastation.

“I think it was a lot of local support,” said the owner of Savory Theater Tony Beard.

Beard says that he’s making plans to rebuild the building’s downstairs area after it was washed out.

Beard says community members who frequent the theater jumped into action and were able to get the flooding under control quickly.

Other business owners, including the Assistant Manager of Alpen Glow Fitness Zea Sands, says the support from the community has been incredible to see.

“Getting phone calls over social media, and before I was even here, there were people out front waiting. It’s been absolutely amazing, that’s the best part,” said Sands.

Organizations like Montpelier Alive are now coordinating cleaning efforts with city leaders and more than one-thousand people have volunteered to help so far.

“You can either sign up, to help someone, online or you can come here and we can direct you in person. All that information is on the city’s website and Montpelier Alive website,” said Parks Director of Montpelier Alive Alec Ellsworth.

Efforts from volunteers include shoveling mud, airing out supplies, or helping get water out of the shops.

Most of the downtown Montpelier businesses do not have a timeline for when they will reopen, but said they know the community will continue to do whatever they can to support them.