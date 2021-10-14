Montpelier committee recommends repealing anti-prostitution ordinances

A police review committee in Montpelier has been reviewing law enforcement practices in recent months.

Burlington has just had a similar process take place, but the Capital City’s findings are a bit different.

The most controversial recommendation from the group is likely that the City Council should repeal the city ordinances against prostitution. The committee also recommends that the council support a Vermont House bill to repeal state laws against consensual sex work.

“In my opinion, prostitution is sort of like a warning sign that there is often some type of predatory dynamic or some type of traffic under the surface,” Berlin resident Seth Collins said. “It may not be in the specific incident.”

A researcher told the council members Wednesday night that he once interviewed 22 people about de-criminalizing prostitution. Dr. Michael Shively of New Englanders Against Sexual Exploitation said all 22 interview subjects were convicted sex traffickers that were serving time in federal prison.

“One hundred percent of convicted sex traffickers would prefer to operate in an environment where there are no prohibitions against prostitution,” Dr. Shively said. “So, I’d really want to ask you to consider whether giving sex traffickers the policy of their dreams is something you really want to do.”

A City Council member asked if the review committee developed a suggested staffing level for the Montpelier Police Department as a consulting firm recently did for Burlington.

“Within a week of me joining the committee, we think we realized that that was a question that we probably weren’t going to be able to answer,” committee member Justin Drechsler said. “I will say that we saw no evidence that there were far too many or far too few officers in Montpelier.”

However, there are also some concerns that the Police Review Committee report may not be adequate.

“This report — while it does have some useful insight and analysis, it falls far short of what we need right now,” Montpelier resident Steve Whitaker said. “This community is divided over the garage, is divided over the Mark Johnson shooting, and we’re still pretending that everything’s just fine and we can keep barrelling along.”

Among its other recommendations, the review committee recommends repealing Montpelier’s ordinances related to public alcohol consumption because they disproportionately harm the city’s homeless population. Its report also recommends that all Montpelier police officers wear body cameras and that the city set up a civilian police advisory committee to review misconduct allegations.