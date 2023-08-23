Montpelier saw some of the worst damage in the state after last month’s flooding, and on Tuesday evening residents and state and local officials gathered for the second time to talk about how to move forward.

Yesterday, the city reported that 1,700 tons of flood-related debris have been removed from the city’s streets. But there is still a lot of work to be done, as well as plenty of uncertainty.

Some of the hundreds huddled in the Vermont State House at the second of three forums hosted by the city in collaboration with Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation say the city may never be the same.

The crowd was divided up into nine groups to discuss an array of issues, including the immediate health of downtown and the public.

Meanwhile, some business owners said they have had issues receiving state disaster assistance.

“We just don’t know where we stand,” said the owner of Yankee Wine and Spirits. “I don’t think it has been a month yet, but it has been 20 days and we’re getting no feedback.”

City and state officials say continuing to leverage existing systems and having better accessibility to information will be crucial.

“We have to have a broader understanding of what an emergency is,” said one participant, “and which ones we have to respond to, therefore identifying people in the neighborhood, alert them and train them so we can have them doing the outreach within the community.”

Others were reimagining where existing infrastructure in the city should be located or relocated.

“Taking the high school down and making that a wetland,” said one person.

But making sure the city is proactive in the future was of utmost importance for many.

“I don’t know what it would take, or what kind of massive infusion of money, but we could rebuild the cityscape,” said one participant.

Business owner Sarah Defelice had one message. “We need to be a full team in this rebuild.”

The third and final meeting in the recovery series is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. the State House.