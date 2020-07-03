Montpelier councilor criticizes request to paint a mural adjacent to Black Lives Matter mural

MONTPELIER – A request to paint a “Liberty and Justice For All” mural adjacent to the recently-painted Black Lives Matter mural on State Street is being met with skepticism from a city councilman.

The Black Lives Matter mural has been a target for vandalism since it was painted last month, and Councilor Conor Casey believes Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Klar’s proposal to paint a mural next to it is nothing but an attempt to “discredit” the existing mural’s message.

Casey said that while “Liberty and Justice For All” might be a positive message, the mural’s proposed location suggests other motives.

“It is saying ‘you know what, that’s how little Black lives matter to us, we need to be included as well,” Casey said. “It’s an example of white people being pretty fragile.”

Casey added that he believes the attempt amounts to little more than a publicity stunt.

Klar had intended to hold a painting party for the mural on July 3, but Montpelier City Council said it was too short notice, and will take up the issue at their July 8 meeting.