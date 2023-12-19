Five months after flooding inundated Montpelier, water entered the basements of some downtown businesses on Monday after heavy rain and melting snow caused flooding and road closures in much of Vermont.

But city officials described the damage as “minimal” because many basements were still empty following the July floods. By around 8 p.m., the Winooski River had begun to recede and was at 15 feet, down from more than 16 at its peak earlier in the day.

At a late-afternoon news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said Vermont would not see a repeat of the widespread devastation the state saw last summer.

“Although there will be damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses, we do not expect this to be the same scale as July,” said Scott. “That being said, some of the places that were impacted in July are currently experiencing flooding once again. So for them, this is July and it’s a real gut punch.”

Still, in some places in northern and central Vermont, residents and businesses feared the worst.

The heavy rain and flooding forced schools in central and northern Vermont to close early, knocked out power to more than 3,000 electricity customers and forced officials in two Washington County towns to urge residents to evacuate their homes.

Three people were rescued from a home in Jamaica and another in Waterbury when that person’s vehicle was swept away by floodwaters. A shelter was set up in Barre and Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison urged people to stay off the roads Monday night and not drive through floodwaters.

In the village of Moretown, authorities urged residents to evacuate some 30 to 50 homes because of flooding.

About 3,700 customers in a dozen Vermont counties were without power at noon, according to VTOutages. By this morning, only about three dozen Vermonters were without power.

Harwood Unified Union School District dismissed students at Brookside, Fayston, Waitsfield, and Warren elementary schools at 9:45 a.m. Students at Crossett Brook, Harwood Middle and High Schools were dismissed an hour later.

A numbers of roads were also closed around the state due to flooding, including in Londonderry and Ludlow, the southern Vermont communities that were hit hard by flooding in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.