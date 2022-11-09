Stephen Whitaker is a frequent attendee at Montpelier City Council meetings. In late October, he alleged that the city violates the Open Meeting Law and the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Whitaker referred to his hometown Wednesday night as “America’s most mismanaged small-town capital”.

His claim centered around access to recordings of city board and commission meetings — including City Council meetings — and a lack of closed captioning on broadcasts and live streams of these meetings.

The FCC requires closed captioning for television programming, among other things. City Manager Bill Fraser consulted with an attorney after receiving Whitaker’s complaint.

“And the opinion of the attorney was, number one, Mr. Whitaker had no standing to bring this issue because he had not issued any personal complaint or claimed to be harmed in any way,” Fraser said. “And secondly, the FCC regulations do not apply to the city anyway.”

The council voted to agree with the legal opinion and dismiss Whitaker’s complaint. However, Whitaker also alleged that the city does not comply with public records laws.

“There’s (issues with) timeliness of records, there’s fees, there’s access to inspection and copies, and then there’s transitional systems,” Whitaker said.

The council discussed the public records laws complaint Wednesday night without acting upon it.

“You’ve referred to records that were not given to you that you believe, because of some rumor that you’ve heard from somebody, that those records exist,” Councilor Jack McCullough replied to Whitaker. “But you do not actually have evidence that those records ever existed.”

Montpelier resident Peter Kelman, attending remotely, asked at one point in the meeting if everyone else could hear him clearly. Whitaker had said that he could not.

“Everyone heard you just fine,” Fraser said.

“Thanks,” Kelman said.

“Except Mr. Whitaker,” Fraser noted. In an apparent aside to one of the council members, Fraser then added, “That’s all right — everything he says is unintelligible, so it’s all good.”

Two of the people at the highest levels of Montpelier’s government have just been elected to the state legislature. Mayor Anne Watson won election to the state Senate on Tuesday; she’d previously said that if she were to win last night, she’d plan to leave the mayor’s office. Councilor Conor Casey has also just been elected to the Vermont House of Representatives.