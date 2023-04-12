The number of Vermonters struggling with homelessness has nearly tripled since 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It’s the largest percentage increase of any U.S. state in that time.

Last month, a consulting firm presented findings to the Montpelier City Council of the city’s housing needs and possible remedies. The council members spent part of Wednesday night examining what the city has the power to do to implement the remedies.

The study recommendations include street outreach to reduce stigma that often accompanies struggles with housing. A centralized ‘housing hub’ — offering not just emergency shelter, but support services — was also recommended.

A city Homelessness Task Force member suggested Wednesday night that the city simplify its focus, with an overflow shelter at the center of it.

“What we need is access,” Carolyn Ridpath said. “We need a bathroom, and we need whatever it takes to comply with the city code on the subject. To expand it further than that, I don’t think is relevant.”

A co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven said too much emphasis is being placed on a location for a shelter, which he referred to as “the easiest part” of sheltering people. He said it’s become much more difficult, just since February, to actually operate such a facility.

“We had somebody murdered last week in a shelter in Brattleboro,” Rick DeAngelis said. “And we had one of our staff — in fact, my own son — who was savagely stabbed at a warming station.”

Leah Rosin-Pritchard and Gabriel DeAngelis were shelter staff members in Brattleboro and Montpelier, respectively. However, the suspect charged with Rosin-Pritchard’s murder was a shelter resident. The suspect charged with the attempted murder of Gabriel DeAngelis in February was a warming shelter visitor, not a resident.

Rick DeAngelis said that Montpelier would need to meet certain conditions for Good Samaritan Haven to operate a shelter.

“It’s going to have to be done in a way that we feel is safe and in a facility that we feel is an appropriate facility,” he said. “And quite frankly — I mean, we want to work with the city and everybody else — but it’s got to be done on our terms.”

DeAngelis added that the organization is not interested in operating the housing hub recommended by the consultants.

“We’re not convinced that providers are going to come,” he said. “We’re not convinced the public is going to come, quite frankly, and we do think the most critical part is the shelter and a robust street outreach program.”

HUD also says that Vermont does the best job of any u-s state of providing shelter. The federal agency found recently that the Green Mountain State helps place a roof over the heads of 98% of people experiencing homelessness.