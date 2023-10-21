A Montpelier man is due in court Monday afternoon after a two-hour pursuit in Waterbury that led to a school lockdown.

Vermont State Police say they were told at about 11:00 Friday morning that a man was yelling and screaming near the Billings Mobil gas station and convenience store on Route 100. Once they arrived, they say Kyle Pickett, 28, ran away; a witness told police he may have been armed.

Brookside Primary School is located nearby, leading VSP to notify school officials of the search for Pickett. They locked the building down as a precaution. Investigators say the school was never threatened.

Authorities reportedly found Pickett at about 1:00 p.m. in the Winooski River behind Bascombe Rowe Field and took him into custody without incident; that location is about a mile southwest of the gas station. Troopers say he had prior active warrants in both Vermont and New Hampshire.

Pickett was being held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury Saturday night on $10,000 bail.