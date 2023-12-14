Montpelier, VT- A Montpelier man was arraigned on Thursday on two charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, according to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

Jeffrey Coolidge, 58, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in Montpelier. According to a release from the AG’s office announcing the arraignment, Coolidge remains behind bars on pending federal charges related to having, making, and distributing child pornography. According to the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office in Burington, those charges stem from allegations that Coolidge distributed sexual pictures of a male child he had been in contact with over internet forums.

The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with Montpelier Police, and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a residential search warrant at Coolidge’s home. Coolidge was previously convicted of Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child in 1997.

In the release, the Attorney General’s Office emphasized that people charged with a crime are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in a court of law. If you or someone you know is recovering from child sexual abuse you can call the 24-hour call center at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.