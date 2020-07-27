Montpelier man holds his breath, passes out while driving, crashes, injures 3 people

Three people are recovering from injuries after a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 16 in Glover that Vermont State Police say had an unusual cause.

Phineas Keppel-Lonegren, 23, of Montpelier apparently passed out while behind the wheel after testing how long he could hold his breath. Troopers say he told them this himself.

His sport utility vehicle drifted off the road shortly before 1:00 p.m. Sunday and hit a tree. Keppel-Lonegren and two unnamed passengers were taken to North Country Hospital in Newport with non-life-threatening injuries.