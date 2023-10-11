In various forms, a public park connecting downtown Montpelier with the Winooski River and the West Branch River has been part of public planning efforts in the city for more than 30 years. It’s called Confluence Park in its most current form, and it would cost $2.9 million.

“As we speak today, 35% of the funds have been raised to move the project from 30-year design and vision toward implementation,” Vermont River Conservancy development and operations director Kassia Randzio told the council Wednesday night.

Much of the money already raised comes from a $600,000 bond approved by voters. State grants are also included. These funds come from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Fund, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Downtown Transportation Fund and the Land & Water Conservation Fund within the Agency of Natural Resources.

Councilors voted in February to have the Vermont River Conservancy and the city parks department report back to them in 18 months, at which point the council would then decide whether to move ahead with construction. However, this was months before the July flooding.

“It’s going to cost us $5 million to just get City Hall back up and running. Certainly, the flood has impacted the city’s finances,” Montpelier resident Joe Castellano said. “As much as I may be in favor of this park — as a citizen, I just can’t see it being fiscally prudent at this point.”

An opponent of the project on the council tried to shut down all future work on Confluence Park during Wednesday’s meeting. The attempt had been widely expected; the agenda showed that District 3 Councilor Tim Heney would make it.

“I move that we discontinue the project — just discontinue it and no longer continue on as a project in the works,” Heney said.

The park won a narrow reprieve. With one member not present and one abstention, the remaining councilors were deadlocked, 2-2. Mayor Jack McCullough had the right to cast a tie-breaking vote but chose to not break the tie.

“You know, we did vote back in February that we were going to take 18 months to kind of see how things were and assess then,” District 3 Councilor Cary Brown said. “And that still seems like a good plan to me.”