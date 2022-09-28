The Montpelier Police Department said on social media in August that response times to emergency calls would be longer than people in the Capital City are accustomed to, especially for lower-priority situations. It’s because Montpelier is battling the same issues with police under-staffing that have bedeviled Burlington for more than two years now.

“I realize that we have staffing shortages and technology ghosts all hitting at the same time,” Peter Kelman said during the public comment portion of Wednesday night’s Montpelier City Council meeting. “I think there are some structural issues we have to attend to.”

The City Council has approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police. It amends the city’s contract with the police union, with the following as one of the stipulations:

“…the Police Department will be authorized to hire up to 16 police officers until June 30, 2023. Effective July 1, 2023, the Police Department will be authorized to return to full staffing levels which are 17 police officers.”

In early June, at a forum about the department’s response to a threat in May at Montpelier High School, Chief Brian Peete also spoke about the department’s staffing situation.

“We currently are authorized 17 sworn officers,” the chief said. “I would be comfortable with anywhere between 19 to 21 officers.”

At that time, Chief Peete said the department had 14 sworn officers. By August, that figure was down to 12.

However, as City Manager Bill Fraser revealed during the City Council meeting, staffing isn’t the only issue affecting city departments at the moment.

“As you can see from (Assistant City Manager Kelly Murphy’s) and my masks, we are both recovering from COVID, as is a huge amount of people in City Hall and people in city employment,” Fraser said. “It’s kind of blowing through us right now.”

Fraser added that COVID-19 is affecting city agencies to such an extent that anyone in Montpelier who’ll have dealings with them in the near future will likely experience delays.