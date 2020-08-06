Montpelier Police: Alleged suspect in BLM mural defacing died in car crash

Montpelier police say they have ended an investigation into the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Vermont State House after learning that the alleged supect died in a July 1 car crash.

Police say they used DNA evidence collected from a spray-paint found in the trash, as well as surveillance video, that led them to Fred Seavey, 56. But when officers tried to interview Seavey, they learned he had died in a July 1.

Police say Seavey was also identified as the person who entered a construction area behind the Department of Motor Vehicles and removed chemicals and oils used to deface the mural on the morning of June 14, 2020, less than 24 hours after after it was painted on State Street in Montpelier.

According to a news release, Seavey died June 30 in a single-car crash on Interstate 89 in Waterbury. A preliminary investigation found that Seavey was traveling north in the passing lane when his vehicle veered off the roadway into the median and collided with a ledge.