The Montpelier Police Department has changed its mind about bringing on a volunteer staff chaplain to support officers, their families and others in the community.

The department just announced on Wednesday that Rev. Peter Taraski would volunteer to provide spiritual guidance. However, according to a weekend Facebook post, the agency is changing course “(i)n order to avoid any further distractions or conflict within the community”.

Neither Rev. Taraski nor Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete have said anything further publicly about what distractions or conflicts those may have been. Taraski serves as pastor at Montpelier’s Resurrection Baptist Church.