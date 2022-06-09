Police in Montpelier let the community know what they did to investigate the reported threat at Montpelier High School last month and why they did it. They also opened up about other policing concerns people raised.

On the afternoon of May 17, police learned about an alleged threat by an 18-year-old student at the high school. Montpelier Police Department leaders said during a community forum Thursday that within just a few hours, they progressed from meeting with school staff and an unnamed third party to performing risk assessments to taking what they say is an unusual step.

Under Vermont’s 2018 red-flag law, police asked the Washington County State’s Attorney’s office to apply for an extreme-risk protection order. A judge granted it, and at about 7:00 that evening, officers seized two legally-owned rifles and ammunition from the student’s home.

“I can recall probably a handful having been served since this law came into effect, so it’s a very rare thing for this to be utilized,” Montpelier Police Cpl. Michael Philbrick said. “There has to be a pretty unique, high threshold that had been met.”

The threshold involves proving that a firearm owner has placed other people in reasonable fear of physical harm. Even though the judge felt the threshold was met, police officials say there’s no indication that there ever was an imminent threat.

“I can tell you for this particular incident, the weapons — in this case, again, six-month seizure — but the weapons are in ATF custody and they will be destroyed,” Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete said.

Police also say there’s nothing to suggest that the seized guns were ever on school grounds. The student has not been charged with a crime, but prosecutors can extend the six-month order if they can prove there’s a continued risk.

Chief Peete also said the January 2018 armed standoff at the high school’s football field that ended in a deadly shooting continues to influence how the department trains.

“Heavily. Heavily. And it also even goes back to an officer wellness issue as well,” he said. “But it’s something that we know — Montpelier is not exempt.”

Cpl. Philbrick was one of the officers cleared of wrongdoing for firing at bank robbery suspect Nathan Giffin. The incident still weighs on him.

“It takes its toll on me every day,” he said. “It was a tragedy, but it was an example of a system that we have in place, the training and such, working.”

Someone else attending the virtual forum asked how the city’s police staffing situation looks at the moment.

“We currently are authorized 17 sworn officers,” Chief Peete said. “I would be comfortable with anywhere between 19 to 21 officers. We’re currently staffed at 14 right now.”

The staffing crunch has led the department to surpass its overtime budget for the fiscal year by nearly $100,000. The 2022 fiscal year ends on Thursday night, June 30.