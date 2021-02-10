Montpelier-Roxbury schools eliminate their lone school resource officer

Several of Vermont’s larger communities have been debating recently whether they should continue paying to station armed police officers in their schools. On Wednesday night, the Montpelier City Council held its first meeting since their school board eliminated the school district’s lone school resource officer.

The board of the Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools unanimously decided to eliminate its officer position — or SRO position for short. As a Montpelier City Council member reported Wednesday night, the school board had already dropped the SRO from its budget in the early stages of this year’s budget process.

“It was a very lively discussion,” Councilor Dona Bate said. “I feel that for me, the takeaway was that the police really need to work on community relationships — and working on, of course, on all of our biases and racial issues.”

Part of the school board’s discussion last week noted that some students reported not feeling safe at school with the SRO present. “I heard a lot of fear and discomfort that used language on the national scene and applying it to us, and so I feel that if we want to stand out, then we really have to work to stand out,” Bate said.

With the Town Meeting Day elections less than three weeks away, City Clerk John Odum noted that the Capital City has cleared an important hurdle with mail-in ballots. “I got mine (Wednesday),” he said. “They seem to be hitting mailboxes today for Town Meeting Day, which is great. I’d hoped they’d be out about a week earlier, but it is what it is. We’re actually at the beginning or ahead of the game for most of the other communities.”

At least one council member wants to keep an eye on a non-citizen voting bill, introduced Wednesday in the Vermont House Government Operations Committee. “Remember, it stalled in the Senate last year, so I think we really have an obligation to the voters to get it,” Councilor Conor Casey said. “And I’d recommend to anyone listening to contact legislators. Let’s get it done.”

In November, voters in Winooski approved a measure for non-citizen voting in local elections. It passed in the Onion City by a margin greater than two to one.