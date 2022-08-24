The Montpelier City Council has voted unanimously to repeal a city ordinance against prostitution and a second ordinance concerning houses of prostitution. The city’s Police Review Committee recommended last year that the measures be struck down.

A 30-year Los Angeles Police Department veteran told the council Wednesday night that getting rid of the ordinances would be a mistake. Dr. Stephany Powell of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation is familiar with the city; she’s trained the Montpelier Police Department in how to take a more victim-centered approach to human trafficking.

“You are inviting more crime into more area,” she said. “And you are also allowing the ability of sex workers to roam freely in your community.”

A self-described longtime sex worker who co-founded a Vermont sex worker advocacy group encouraged the councilors to move Montpelier into line with other municipalities statewide.

“You are taking the consideration and the time to pull out sexist language from your city,” J. Leigh Oshiro-Brantly of The Ishtar Collective said. “And it is true; the only other place in Vermont that has this is, I believe, Winooski.”

The ordinances at issue included language such as “no female person shall be a prostitute” and “no person shall keep a house of prostitution”. Council members agreed that they needed to be struck down.

“This ordinance is intolerable,” District 3 Councilor Cary Brown said. “It cannot stay. It is sexist. Keeping this ordinance will do nothing to help victims of sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.”

One councilor noted that doing away with the ordinances may give some people in Montpelier a bit of human dignity.

“If we doubted that people were stigmatized before tonight, I think there was evidence this evening — when we talk about turning tricks and that type of talk — that shows that people are not treated on the same human level as others,” District 2 Councilor Conor Casey said. “It’s so antiquated, it doesn’t belong in our codes — it belongs in a Charles Dickens novel.”

Before the council voted, City Manager Bill Fraser noted two important points. The ordinances had not been enforced in decades, and prostitution will continue to be illegal in Montpelier because state law forbids it.