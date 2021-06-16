Montpelier to establish permanent virtual option to attend City Council meetings

A little earlier in the pandemic, the Montpelier City Council decided that most city-owned facilities would re-open to the public, in person, right after July 4th. Wednesday night, the council looked at whether the lifting of all remaining Vermont state restrictions would change that.

On Tuesday, July 6, most Montpelier city facilities will return to how they operated before the pandemic. However, anyone not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask. Furthermore, Wednesday night saw the last regular meeting the City Council will conduct fully remotely.

“At our next regular meeting on July 21st, we will be back in the council chamber,” city manager Bill Fraser said. “We are still working on options to allow for hybrid participation.”

Fraser said that if the city has to spend money on a permanent virtual option, it will do so. Anyone who wants to participate but can’t dedicate an entire wednesday evening should benefit.

“They can watch their kids,” he said. “They can get dinner. They can not come out in bad weather. I think it’s a lot more user-friendly for some of our residents for whom getting to the meetings is challenge, and we still have the in-person option, too.”

At 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, the capital city’s celebration of Juneteenth is taking place on the State House lawn. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the first day in U.S. history on which every American was free from slavery for the first time — June 19, 1865, when news of the end of the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas. The U.S. Senate approved a bill Tuesday to make Juneteenth a national holiday, and not long before the City Council meeting began, the House of Representatives followed suit.

“We passed our resolution commemorating Juneteenth last week,” Councilor Jack McCullough said. “The Senate is where it has not passed before, so it goes to the House and it seems quite likely that that’s going to happen. I think it’s a long-overdue recognition.”

“I thought that (passage) was great, especially at the same time when many of the same people are urging that none of that should be taught about in schools, and that people shouldn’t be able to vote,” Fraser said. “So — nice that they made the holiday.”

A Parks Department presentation about efforts it’s making with partner groups like Montpelier Alive to boost economic development through outdoor recreation took up more than half of the City Council meeting’s running time.