Montpelier is working to implement recent police reform recommendations from a local civilian group.

Police themselves agree with most of the things the group wants, but one other thing is getting pushback from city employees.

Some of Montpelier’s elected officials sent praise to during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting to Chief Brian Peete and the police in the Capital City over their willingness in the last five months to take the Police Review Committee’s recommendations from September to heart.

“I think this had potential to be an adversarial process, but — a lot of credit to the department,” Councilor Conor Casey said. “These are some substantative issues thrown your way, but you take them very seriously.”

Those issues include body cameras, greater community engagement following use of force incidents and making data about its own work more widely available.

Former Police Review Committee chair Alyssa Schuren asked during Wednesday’s meeting, “The report that goes to the City Council — will that information be public?”

“Yes,” Chief Peete answered. “We plan on putting that out in annual reports and updating the websites every time we pull a report like that.”

However, there’s uncertainty about how to address some of those issues.

“There is some discussion that may be required or just some approval from the City Council of how we’re doing the reporting of internal affairs investigations or complaints to the department,” the chief said.

City staff — including Chief Peete — have gone on record in recent months as not wanting a civilian advisory committee that would review allegations of misconduct by the department. They’ve said that because the City Council already has a citizen advisory role over the issue, a group like Burlington’s Police Commission would be redundant in Montpelier.

“I think that we should not lose sight of the potential need for a police oversight commission,” Montpelier resident Steve Whitaker said. “I see a lot of bobbing and weaving and dancing to try to prevent that from happening.”

In other business, the City Council also extended Montpelier’s indoor mask mandate through March 11. Under current state law, the final day that Vermont communities can have one is April 30.