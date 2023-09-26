Montpelier, VT– Still not open to the public after July’s historic flooding, the Montpelier community has felt the loss of an important resource: the public library.

The Kellogg-Hubbard Library is working to rebuild its book sale stock and mechanical systems so the public can return.

“The basement of our building had almost 8 feet of water in it so it was filled almost right up to the ceiling,” says Executive Director Dan Groberg.

“The basement contained our book sale, which was an important fundraiser for the library, we had about 10,000 books that were in the basement for the book sale that were lost, as well as all of our mechanical systems, so that’s wat was really expensive, everything from our electrical to our heating, to our phone systems and internet, all lost,” says Groberg.

Groberg says this amounted to over $1.5 million in damages. Thankfully the historic building’s foundation wasn’t damaged, props to foot-thick granite walls. But as the Main Street library lost its function, the public lost an important resource.

“I like to say that the library is the community living room, it’s not just a place for books, it’s a place where people can come and feel welcome, and spend time and be comfortable here,” says Groberg. “Whether that’s kids with their families, or unhoused individuals looking to get out of the rain, so it’s a really important institution for everyone in the community.”

In full recovery mode, Groberg says the library received a state BEGAP grant, and generous community donors pitched in. A week after the floods hit, the library started offering a curbside book service on the front lawn.

“Our staff were using headlamps in the building because we didn’t have overhead lighting and our power restored for almost two months to retrieve the books from the stacks,” says Groberg.

In further fundraising efforts, the library launched a Flood Recovery Auction, bidding off over 40 items, all donated by community members.

“It’s a really wide range of items from a pick your own flower subscription, to an autographed Taylor Swift poster, to a stay at yurts in Maine,” notes Groberg.

All proceeds raised will support operation costs and efforts to reopen. Online bidding closes on October 6th with a final in-person bidding session on the 7th.

Groberg hopes the library will reopen in early or mid-October.