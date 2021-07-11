Moose crash on I-91 in Sheffield leaves 5 people hurt

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Five people are recovering from minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Northeast Kingdom that involved a moose. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 91 South in Sheffield, about five miles south of the Barton exit.

Vermont State Police say the car seen in these pictures hit the moose head-on and then hit a guardrail. The initial impact launched the moose into the air. It apparently landed on the pickup truck seen here, which then careened over the guardrail and rolled down a 40-foot embankment.

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Everyone in both vehicles was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. A small dog, riding in the truck, was not hurt.

