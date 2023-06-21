If you’re looking to hunt some moose in Vermont this fall season, June 21 is the last day to apply for a permit.

This year, 180 permits will be distributed for the hunt, which is limited to a specific part of northeastern Vermont: the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E.

The hunting permits are part of an effort by the state’s Fish and Wildlife Department to restore the health of the moose population. As the number of moose continues to grow rapidly, so does the number of winter ticks that feed on their blood, negatively impacting the moose’ survival. There are currently about 1,000 moose in the northeastern unit of Vermont, of which hunters are expected to harvest 10%.

“By prescribing an exact area where the hunters have to go and going through regulations on how many they take, we can use them as our tool to control the number of moose on that landscape,” said Mark Scott, the Fish & Wildlife Department’s director of wildlife.

Both residents and non-residents are welcome to apply for a hunting permit, which you can do at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

Winners will be selected by lottery on July 19.