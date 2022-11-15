There’s a new look and a new use for the steel structure along Burlington’s lakefront. The former J. Edward Moran Municipal Generating Station has been repurposed by the City of Burlington.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and other city officials cut the ribbon of the new Moran FRAME. It features new lights, swings, and walking paths. There had been previous talk of tearing down the structure, but Mayor Weinberger is glad there’s a new use.

“The Moran Frame, this revived steel superstructure represents the rebirth of the post-industrial northern waterfront,” Mayor Weinberger said. “The Moran Frame will stand as a proud symbol of the innovative spirit of this community for generations to come, and will serve as a centerpiece for all of the outdoor recreation, community programming, local commerce, food, and art.”

Weinberger also announced a new nonprofit organization named ‘Friends of the Frame’ to work on revitalizing the space, and to fill it with public art.