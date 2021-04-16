More PCB’s found in Burlington High School

New test results mean the Burlington School Board will have to decide whether to build a new high school. This comes as officials find more cancer-causing chemicals, or PCB’s (Polychlorinated Biphenyl) inside the building on institute road.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says PCB’s were discovered just as they were beginning to do renovations. But before they could make any changes, they needed to test materials.

That’s when they found PCB’s on the windows, the walls, the glue underneath the tiling, the concrete floor as well as in the soil and in the air.

“If we do decide to move toward a new building project. To shift gears from renovating the old building and moving toward building a new building, we save significant time if we start that now,” said Flanagan.

He says nearly 7 to 12 million dollars have been spent on testing as part of the $70 million bond to renovate the high school.

Flanagan says he hopes to discuss this at the May 4th school board meeting. Students and faculty will continue to use the former Macy’s building for the next three and a half years.