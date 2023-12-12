Good Tuesday morning, friends. Winds have shifted out of the south this morning which has shut off our upslope, mountain snow showers. However, there are still a few slicks spots out there so travel safely. Otherwise, temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s now but it feels more like the teens and 20s with that light south wind.

South winds will gust up to 20+ mph this afternoon resulting in our seasonable highs feeling more like the 20s throughout the second half of the day. Dress warmly and don’t forget the shades so you can enjoy today’s mix of sun and clouds.

This evening through the overnight and dragging into Wednesday’s forecast is a cold front. Scattered snow showers and blustery northwest winds will enter the North Country and Upper Valley late today into the overnight and may result in some slick, tricky travel. Lows will tank into the 20s to near 30 Wednesday morning.

We’ll continue with scattered snow showers in the mountains for midweek along with some flurries and the occasional passing snow shower in the valleys. Readings will rally into the lower to middle 30s Wednesday afternoon with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Snowfall totals will average 2 to 4 inches in the high slopes, a dusting to 2 inches in the mid slopes, and a coating to possibly an inch in the valleys.