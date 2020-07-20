Vermont health officials identify more false positives in Manchester COVID-19 tests

The Vermont Department of Health had new information Sunday about the potential coronavirus cluster in the Manchester area.

The agency reported that 35 of the 63 people who received positive antigen tests have been re-tested with PCR tests, and only two actually had COVID-19. Theother 33 results appear to be false positives, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

“Although the Health Department’s investigation is not complete, it appears that a majority of the positive antigen results have not been confirmed by subsequent PCR testing,” Levine said. “We have not yet found connections that would lead us to believe there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Bennington or Windham counties.”

Antigen tests are cheaper and faster than PCR tests, the standard method of detecting an active infection. But antigen tests are much less sensitive than PCR tests, which makes them much less reliable.

PCR testing was offered last week in Manchester and Londonderry. All 405 specimens analyzed by the Health Department Laboratory were negative.

“This is a good indication that COVID-19 is not spreading in the community,” Levine said. “It does not mean, however, that people should relax their prevention practices: wearing a mask, keeping a 6 foot distance, frequent handwashing, and staying home when sick.”