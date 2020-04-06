More than 20 employees at Birchwood Terrace have tested positive for COVID-19

Birchwood Terrace said Monday that 22 workers at the Burlington long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s in addition to at least 26 residents who have tested positive for the virus.

In response to the patient outreak, Birchwood began testing all staff members and residents last week, even those who had not showed any symptoms. Executive Director Alecia DiMario said the testing was completed Friday.

DiMario said in a statement released Monday that UVM Medical Center has offered to provide staff and support services during this time.

“This will enable us to continue to provide all of our residents with the highest level of care and help us do everything possible tosupport our staff and minimize additional cases,” she said.

DiMario said the facility is monitoring and testing residents who previously tested negative. The Vermont Department of Health provided about 250 tests kits to Birchwood last week. On Friday, Birchwood announced that 12 additional residents and one staff member had tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus cases have been identified at eight senior living facilities in Vermont, state officials said last week. Outbreak response teams have been deployed and are monitoring COVID-19 cases at:

Burlington Health and Rehab, Burlington;

Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare, Burlington;

The Residence at Quarry Hill, South Burlington;

Lancaster at O’Brien Farm, South Burlington;

Pinecrest at Essex, Essex Junction;

Taft Farms Senior Living Community, Williston;

Shelburne House, Williston;

UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, Colchester.

At least three deaths have been reported at Pinecrest at Essex, a 55-and-over apartment complex in Essex Junction. Two of the people who died were residents; one was the significant other of an employee at the facility.

Eight people have died at Burlington Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility, where 22 residents and 14 employees have tested positive. Levine said the department has expanded testing at the facility to include every patient and staff member.