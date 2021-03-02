More Vermonters are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

State officials announced vaccines will be available for childcare providers, teachers and school staff, as early as next week. Along with certain high risk conditions.

People will have the option of getting a two-dose vaccine at Walgreens or the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at clinics within their district. EMS, Health Department Staff, Vermont National Guard, and school nurses will be on site at vaccination clinics, school districts and in smaller schools to assist with this effort.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said Johnson and Johnson is the ideal candidate for this type of on site vaccination approach.

“Because of how we are vaccinating more at a localized level is anticipated that this will take us into the first weeks of April to complete vaccinations of teachers, and school staff and childcare providers,” Secretary Smith said.

On March 8 Phase 5A will open to those with certain high risk conditions over the age of 55. On March 15, ages 16 and older with the same conditions will be eligible.