A man from Moretown has died after crashing his sport utility vehicle into a tree in Middlesex.

According to Vermont State Police, the crash took place shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday on Route 100B. Ryan Booska, 40, tried to turn left onto Route 2 but missed the turn.

After hitting the tree, Booska’s SUV came to a stop in the driveway of a home. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Booska was not wearing a seat belt. He didn’t have any passengers riding with him.