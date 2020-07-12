Morgan, VT man dies in crash on Route 111

Vermont State Police say alcohol use appears to have been involved in a deadly crash Friday night in the Northeast Kingdom. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Route 111 in Morgan.

According to troopers, Gary MeGrath, 59, of Morgan was driving east when he crossed the center line near the Meade Hill Road intersection. He veered off the road, hitting a tree, and the impact trapped him inside his sport utility vehicle.

Firefighters from Derby Line got him out of the SUV, but he died at North Country Hospital in Newport. State police from the Derby Barracks are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.