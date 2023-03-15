Plowing, snow blowing, and shoveling are all part of the day for those who live in the Town of Moriah, as they try and recover after the storm left them buried under 3 feet of wet heavy snow. Mineville resident Chris Whitman said he was expecting 8-12 inches, but was hit with a surprise. “Obviously something different happened, mother nature doesn’t want spring.”

Jason Harris said the heavy snow has presented some challenges trying to clean up his driveway, with his snow blower acting more like a plow. “It plows it and then you have to back up and go again, so it takes quite some time,” Harris said.

Whitman said it’s been a community wide effort to make sure everyone is able to remove the snow in their driveway, after it took him more than hour to get home from work, a trip that normally takes 20 minutes. “It took me three different tries to get here just because of all the hills we have to go up,” he said. “Then there was a tractor trailer that was impacted, then other tractor trailers impacted in Port Henry, so it was a nightmare.”

Essex County declared a local state of emergency from the storm, which the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Shaun Gillilland says makes the public aware of the extent of the situation and allows them to bypass regular procedures if they need emergency assistance; like restoring power to the emergency communications towers.

Gillibrand said the state of emergency will last for the standard 5 days as the county is still doing damage assessment and then will reevaluate to see if it needs to be extended.