Morning Brew Briefing for Tuesday, Oct.29, 2019

New plans have been released for the CityPlace Project, and it reveals that things have been scaled down. The space where Macy’s was will become retail and office space. Additionally, the empty pit will become residential and retail space with a hotel.

64-thousand Vermonters are living without reliable access to affordable and nutritious food. Now, thanks to the Faith Influenced Leaders Corporation, a new food shelf will be opening in South Burlington. The food shelf will have its grand opening November 1, 2019- just in time for the holidays.

Your Tuesday Forecast: Peaks of sun to start the day across the Champlain Valley and North Country. Otherwise another day with more clouds. Afternoon High: Mid-50s to 60s, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.