Morning Brew Brief for Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Here are a few of the stories you’ll need to know for today, plus the latest weather forecast.

Starting Monday, the Montpelier Statehouse will be closed until November 15 for maintenance and to install a new emergency power system. State employees effected will work from the National Life Building.

Student leaders from across Vermont gathered Thursday to spread awareness of the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes at a summit organized by Our Voices Exposed. The event comes as rates of underage vaping continue to rise.

Have you ever been inside of a “Tiny House”? If not, check out the Tiny House Festival this weekend to learn how they’re built and explore some of these compact corridors.

Your weekend forecast: Saturday temperatures in the mid 50s with a few morning clouds and sunshine by afternoon. Sunday, rainy and windy, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

