Morrisville’s water system may have been affected more drastically by this week’s flooding than any other in Vermont. It was the Green Mountain State’s lone water system with a do-not-drink order, but its condition is improving.

Morrisville Water & Light has downgraded its do-not-drink order to a boil-water notice. The do-not-drink order had been in place since Tuesday, although water from the system could still be used for flushing a toilet or other non-consumptive uses.

Utility officials also say they’ve confirmed through test results that any water anyone may have drunk from Tuesday through Friday was indeed safe. Morrisville Water & Light says they couldn’t guarantee that was the case until now.