Police in Morrisville have responded to more than a half-dozen cases of burglary, theft and vandalism in the last month.

In the most recent incident, on Tuesday, the town-owned flowers and art displays on Portland Street were vandalized overnight. The case remains under investigation.

Also under investigation is the theft one day earlier of $180 worth of merchandise from Aubuchon Hardware, as well as vandalism to the building.

On the same day, police say someone vandalized the equipment trailer of a swift water rescue team stationed at the Morrisville Fire Department.

On August 14, police say the Menard’s Agway reported a burglary in which $649 worth of merchandise was stolen and the building damaged to their building. The case remains under investigation.

On July 31, thieves stole a $670 welder from the Napa Auto Parts. Police say “good samaritans” were able to retrieve the welder item and it was returned to the store.

On August 3, police say the Siam Valley Thai Restaurant reported a burglary and damage to the door. Video for the incident was posted on the Morristown Police Department’s Facebook page. The case remains under investigation.

Morrisville recently arrested two men for allegedly causing over $30,000 in damages to the coin kiosks at Manosh Car Wash. An undetermined amount of money was taken.

James Russell, 39, homeless and Wendell Wallbridge, 37, of Morristown face charges of felony unlawful mischief in that case.

Police are asking residents to be vigilant and contact the department if they see strange activity or suspicious behavior.