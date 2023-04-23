The suspect in Thursday night’s officer-involved shooting in Morrisville is due in court on Monday after being arrested in Hyde Park Sunday evening.

Vermont State Police say a man matching Lovell’s general description was spotted approximately a mile away from an area investigators had been searching. The witness notified the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. A VSP trooper and a Morristown Police Department officer apprehended Lovell without incident shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Lovell is accused of shooting Officer Brian Tomlinson of the Morristown Police with a shotgun Thursday night. Officer Tomlinson was treated for minor injuries at Copley Hospital and released. He’s on administrative leave from his job, with pay.

Lovell was wanted on eight criminal charges, including attempted murder. Investigators say his arrest warrant orders him to be jailed without bail.