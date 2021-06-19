Most CCV students don’t need to be vaccinated to return to class this fall

The Community College of Vermont won’t require most of its students to be vaccinated against covid-19 when they return this fall.

In a letter to students this week, CCV officials wrote that vaccinations will be encouraged. However, they won’t be required for students or staff — unlike at the University of Vermont, Middlebury College, Dartmouth College and other higher education institutions in our region.

Because CCV is a non-residential school, it doesn’t require proof of vaccination except for a select few state-mandated programs. CCV is the state’s second-largest college, trailing only UVM in total enrollment.

