Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses to a deadly crash on Route 105 in Berkshire.

Andrew Ward, 23, of Enosburg was heading west on a motorcycle just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Troopers say he crashed into the side of an eastbound sport utility vehicle that was turning left into the entrance to the Pine Cone Snack Bar.

Both vehicles caught fire; Ward died at the scene. Three people in the SUV were treated for minor injuries at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

Investigators believe high speed caused the crash. However, they’re asking anyone who may have seen what led up to it to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.