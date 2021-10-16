Motorcyclist dies in Unity, NH crash

New Hampshire State Police are looking for witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash in Sullivan County.

Troopers say it happened on 2nd New Hampshire Turnpike in Unity. A biker reportedly missed a curve just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday and died at the scene. Their name is being withheld until after family members are notified. No one else was hurt.

Investigators believe high speed was a factor in the crash, but they’re still trying to piece together what led up to it. If you saw what happened, New Hampshire State Police are asking you to call them in Keene at (603) 223-8494.