Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses to a deadly crash on Route 118 in Montgomery.

A 52-year-old woman from that town was driving north shortly after 2:30 Saturday afternoon when she tried to make a left turn in her car onto Bank Road. That’s when troopers say Winfield Mueller, 61, of Enosburg tried to pass her car on his motorcycle. Mueller reportedly hit the driver’s side of the car; he was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The woman from Montgomery was not hurt; the section of Route 118 near the crash was closed for about four hours. Troopers are still looking into the incident, and they’re asking you to call the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993 if you saw what happened.