St. Albans, VT — A motorcyclist passed away in a single-vehicle crash in the area of 5544 Maquam Shore on Sunday afternoon. Police say, Andrew Ryea Jr., 24, was riding north with another motorcycle at a high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree. Ryea, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was thrown into the roadway and suffered major head injuries.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and at this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

According to the Vermont Department of Transportation, there had been 9 fatal motorcycle/ATV incidents in 2022 before this incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (802) 524-2121.