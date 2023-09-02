A motorcyclist has died nearly a week after suffering critical injuries in a crash in Windham County.

Vermont State Police say Jacob Topping, 26, of Brookline, Vermont died on Friday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He crashed his motorcycle on Route 30 in the town of Jamaica just before 8:30 last Sunday night. Topping was unresponsive when troopers found him lying in the roadway; he was wearing a helmet.

Troopers still don’t know what led up to that crash. They’re asking anyone who was nearby at the time or who saw Topping earlier that day to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600.

Route 30 had to be closed in both directions near the scene of the crash for nearly six hours.