Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car, 3 motorcycles

LYNDON, Vt. – An East Burke man was killed when police say a car collided with his motorcycle in Lyndon, late Wednesday morning on Red Village Road.

Police say a car was headed westbound, when it crossed the center line hitting one of three motorcycles.

Philip Barret, 43, was thrown from his bike, police say he was laying in the road when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Chief Jack Harris said the other motorcycle operators, Kari Harris, 35 of Lyndonville and Christopher Jenkins, 36 of St. Johnsbury had to act in order to avoid being involved in the crash. They went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Red Village Road was closed for several hours.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to help investigate.