Route 7 in Charlotte is open to traffic again Saturday night after it shut down earlier in the day due to a deadly crash that also left a second person injured.

Timothy Williams, 34, of Essex, Vermont was heading north on a motorcycle near Church Hill Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Vermont State Police say he was speeding when he rear-ended a northbound sport utility vehicle.

Williams was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene; there will be an autopsy at UVM Medical Center. Two people were inside the SUV, one of whom was taken to UVMMC with minor injuries.